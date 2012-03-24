WELLINGTON, March 24 South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has had emergency surgery after he was hit in the groin with the ball on the opening day of the third test against New Zealand, the team said on Saturday.

The injury occurred on Friday when Amla got a thick inside edge to a delivery from Chris Martin and the ball cannoned into his groin area.

Amla, on 33 at the time, received treatment on the ground but continued batting before being dismissed for 63 attempting a pull shot from a short Mark Gillespie delivery. He was taken to hospital after his dismissal.

"Hashim underwent emergency exploratory surgery resulting from blunt trauma sustained to his groin region," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement. "He spent the night in hospital and was discharged this morning.

"The surgeon is satisfied with the outcome and expects Hashim to make a full recovery, however, it is unlikely that he will be able to take further part in the current test match at the Basin Reserve."

Assistant coach Russell Domingo said after the close of play on Friday he felt the injury may have contributed to Amla's dismissal.

"It was a real un-Hashim like shot and maybe he was affected by the blow he took," Domingo said. "It may have limited his movement a bit." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

