CAPE TOWN Jan 6 Hashim Amla said on Wednesday he was stepping aside as South Africa's cricket test captain with immediate effect, a day after a double century rescued his country from possible defeat in the second test against England.

The 32-year-old made the surprise announcement just minutes after the test at Newlands ended in a draw and after Amla had led a fight back to haul his team from a precarious position. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)