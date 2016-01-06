Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
CAPE TOWN Jan 6 Hashim Amla said on Wednesday he was stepping aside as South Africa's cricket test captain with immediate effect, a day after a double century rescued his country from possible defeat in the second test against England.
The 32-year-old made the surprise announcement just minutes after the test at Newlands ended in a draw and after Amla had led a fight back to haul his team from a precarious position. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.