Nov 22 List of Australia captain Michael Clarke's test innings in 2012 after he scored 224 (not out) in the second test against South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. 1st innings 2nd innings OPPOSITION VENUE 329* -- India Sydney 18 -- India Perth 210 37 India Adelaide 73 6 West Indies Bridgetown 45 15 West Indies Port of Spain 24 25 West Indies Roseau 259* -- South Africa Brisbane 224* -- South Africa Adelaide - - Total runs in 2012: 1265+ Batting average for 2012: 140.56 - - *Not out