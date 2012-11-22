Nov 22 List of Australia captain Michael
Clarke's test innings in 2012 after he scored 224 (not out) in
the second test against South Africa at Adelaide Oval on
Thursday.
1st innings 2nd innings OPPOSITION VENUE
329* -- India Sydney
18 -- India Perth
210 37 India Adelaide
73 6 West Indies Bridgetown
45 15 West Indies Port of Spain
24 25 West Indies Roseau
259* -- South Africa Brisbane
224* -- South Africa Adelaide
- -
Total runs in 2012: 1265+
Batting average for 2012: 140.56
- -
*Not out
