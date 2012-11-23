Nov 23 List of Australia captain Michael Clarke's test innings in 2012 after he scored 230 in the second test against South Africa at Adelaide Oval on Friday. 1st innings 2nd innings OPPOSITION VENUE 329* -- India Sydney 18 -- India Perth 210 37 India Adelaide 73 6 West Indies Bridgetown 45 15 West Indies Port of Spain 24 25 West Indies Roseau 259* -- South Africa Brisbane 230 -- South Africa Adelaide - - Total runs in 2012: 1271 Batting average for 2012: 127.1 - - *Not out (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)