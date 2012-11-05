MELBOURNE Nov 5 Allrounder Shane Watson has been ruled out of Australia's first test against South Africa with a leg injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

Watson appeared to injure his left calf playing for New South Wales against Queensland on Saturday and had been a doubt for the test which begins on Friday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

"(Australia coach) Mickey Arthur today advised Rob Quiney will replace Watson," CA said in a brief statement on its website (www.cricket.com.au), without providing further details.

Left-handed batsman Quiney had been named as cover for Watson on Sunday.

Opener Quiney comes into the three-test series in good form after scoring 85 for Australia A against South Africa last week.

