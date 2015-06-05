CAPE TOWN, June 5 Cricket South Africa have confirmed the itinerary for Australia's three-match Twenty20 tour to the country in March that will serve as a warm-up for the World Cup in India which follows immediately after.

The fixtures will be played in Durban on March 4, Johannesburg two days later and finish in Cape Town on March 9. The Twenty20 World Cup starts in India two days after that.

The matches will bring to a close South Africa's home summer that will also see New Zealand and England tour the country.

The Proteas will play four tests, all against England, eight one-day internationals and seven Twenty20 matches during their home season, which starts with the visit of the New Zealanders for a three-match ODI tour in August.

Australia Twenty20 tour of South Africa:

March 4 - Kingsmead, Durban

March 6 - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

March 9 - Newlands, Cape Town (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)