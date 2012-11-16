Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
A dominant South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 96 runs in their opening Champions Trophy Group B game at The Oval on Saturday, helped by Hashim Amla's classy century.
MELBOURNE Australia named the following 13-man squad for the second test against South Africa in Adelaide next week.
Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
PARIS Home advantage played fully as Caroline Garcia rode the Mexican waves on Court One, breaking the resilience of Taiwan's Hsoeh Su-Wei to join Kristina Mladenovic and Alize Cornet in the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.