JOHANNESBURG South Africa have turned down a request from Bangladesh to play a limited over series in May primarily because of a hectic schedule, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board, after their brief Pakistan tour this month was postponed following a court order, had approached Cricket South Africa (CSA) with a proposal to play one-day and Twenty20 internationals in May.

"Unfortunately there are too many practical obstacles that prevent us from accepting this commitment," CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul said in a statement.

"At the moment most of our senior Proteas are spread around the world in England and India and those who are at home are undergoing rehabilitation from injuries picked up during the past season.

"We also have to bear in mind that the Proteas have a hectic schedule ahead of it with very important tours to England and Australia with the World Twenty20 in Sri Lanka sandwiched in between," he added. (Reporting by Jason Humphries in Durban; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)