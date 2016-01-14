CAPE TOWN Jan 14 Former South Africa international Gulam Bodi has been charged with attempting to fix matches in the country's domestic Twenty20 competition, the country's cricket authorities said on Thursday.

Bodi, who played two one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match for the national side in 2007, has been charged with "contriving to fix, or otherwise improperly influence aspects of the 2015 competition", they said.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in December it were investigating an "intermediary" for betting syndicates and had laid charges. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by John Stonestreet; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com; +27832722948; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)