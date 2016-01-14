Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
CAPE TOWN Jan 14 Former South Africa international Gulam Bodi has been charged with attempting to fix matches in the country's domestic Twenty20 competition, the country's cricket authorities said on Thursday.
Bodi, who played two one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match for the national side in 2007, has been charged with "contriving to fix, or otherwise improperly influence aspects of the 2015 competition", they said.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in December it were investigating an "intermediary" for betting syndicates and had laid charges.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.