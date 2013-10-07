CAPE TOWN Former South Africa one-day international captain Johan Botha has had doubt cast on the legitimacy of his bowling action for the third time in his career and will have to undergo biomechanical analysis.

The off-spinner, who skippers South Australia, was cited by umpires following his state's opening match in the domestic limited overs series against Victoria on October 4.

Before this year players had to be cited three times in the same season to be put under review, but now just a single instance is required.

"Under CA's Doubtful Bowling Action Procedure, a bowler must undergo testing after a single mention for a suspected illegal bowling action in an interstate season," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Monday.

"CA's policy requires cited bowlers to undergo testing within 14 days of being notified."

He is allowed to keep playing while his action is under review and could line up for South Australia against Tasmania in Sydney on Wednesday.

Botha, who started his career as a medium pacer before being encouraged to turn to spin by ex-South Africa and Australia coach Mickey Arthur, was first cited in 2006 shortly after making his test debut for the Proteas in Sydney and was only given the all clear by the International Cricket Council (ICC) 11 months later.

The 31-year-old was then banned from bowling his doosra delivery in 2009 after being cited once more, but was allowed to use all of his other variations by the ICC.

Botha has played in five test matches, 78 ODIs and 40 Twenty20 matches and is expected to return to South Africa to push for a place in the Proteas squad for the World Cup in 2015.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)