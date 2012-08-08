CAPE TOWN Aug 8 Mark Boucher, the former South
Africa wicketkeeper, lost the lens, iris and pupil in the eye
injury which forced him to announce his international
retirement, he said Wednesday.
Boucher has already quit international cricket following the
injury last month and said he was unlikely return quickly, or
even at all, to the professional game after undergoing a series
of operations.
The 35-year-old, who played in 147 tests and completed a
world record 555 test dismissals, suffered a lacerated left eye
after being struck by a bail during the Proteas' warm-up match
against Somerset in England last month.
"It is unlikely that I will play any professional cricket
again in the near future, which is very unfortunate as I was
looking forward to contributing as a player for the Cobras," he
said in a statement.
"The risk of additional damage to my left eye or even damage
to the other eye doesn't warrant it."
He added: "It has been a difficult time for me mentally and
physically."
"I have lost the lens, iris and pupil in my left eye. There
was severe damage to my retina...physically, at times, I have
been in a lot of pain. "
"I accept that the healing process is a long one and that
attaining some vision in my left eye will take some time and a
lot of patience."
"Injuries happen and this could have happened earlier on in
my career.
"I am incredibly grateful for the length of career that I
have had and the amazing things I have experienced and people I
have met during that time. This is just another challenge in my
life and something that I will be working to overcome."
"It does get uncomfortable at times and being a sportsman, I
want to be active and outdoors but, without a pupil, I find any
amount of sunlight very harsh and have thus been restricted to
the confines of my home.
Boucher said that he was in the process of setting up a
non-profit company which will help in the fight against
rhinoceros poaching in South Africa and Africa.
He has also started a wine label with his friend, South
Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis.
