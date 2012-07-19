CAPE TOWN, July 19 South Africa wicketkeeper
Mark Boucher, forced to announce his international retirement
after suffering an eye injury before the test series with
England, underwent further surgery on Thursday.
Boucher suffered a lacerated eye after being struck in the
left eye by a bail during the Proteas' warm-up match against
Somerset earlier this month.
The 35-year-old underwent a three-hour operation on Thursday
when the blood that had accumulated, due to the trauma suffered
by his eye after the injury and the subsequent initial surgery,
was removed.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement that "it was
established that the “important parts of the retina were
intact".
“The statement added that "the “outcome (for Boucher) looks
very positive and the surgeon is pleased with the procedure",
alleviating some of the concern that Boucher may lose his sight
in the injured eye.
Boucher played in 147 tests for his country and completed
555 dismissals in tests, a world record.
