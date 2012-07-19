South Africa's Mark Boucher looks down as he leaves the ground after being bowled out by New Zealand's Mark Gillespie on day two of the second international cricket test match in Hamilton March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher, forced to announce his international retirement after suffering an eye injury before the test series with England, underwent further surgery on Thursday.

Boucher suffered a lacerated eye after being struck in the left eye by a bail during the Proteas' warm-up match against Somerset earlier this month.

The 35-year-old underwent a three-hour operation on Thursday when the blood that had accumulated, due to the trauma suffered by his eye after the injury and the subsequent initial surgery, was removed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement that "it was established that the important parts of the retina were intact".

The statement added that "the outcome (for Boucher) looks very positive and the surgeon is pleased with the procedure", alleviating some of the concern that Boucher may lose his sight in the injured eye.

Boucher played in 147 tests for his country and completed 555 dismissals in tests, a world record.

(Reporting by Jason Humphries, editing by Justin Palmer)