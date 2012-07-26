South Africa's Mark Boucher looks down as he leaves the ground after being bowled out by New Zealand's Mark Gillespie on day two of the second international cricket test match in Hamilton March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Marple/Files

JOHANNESBURG Doctors are "cautiously optimistic" that former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher will regain sight in his left eye, they said on Thursday.

Boucher, who was forced to quit cricket after being hit in the eye by a bail in the first match of South Africa's tour of England this month, underwent his second operation this week.

"While it is impossible to predict the long-term outcome of Mark's eye injury, his medical team are nevertheless cautiously optimistic that he will have a reasonable recovery of the vision in his left eye," a statement from medics said.

"Over the next three to six months, Mark will undergo further surgery procedures in an attempt to improve his vision."

The 35-year-old played in 147 tests for South Africa and managed 555 dismissals, a world record.

(Reporting by Ken Borland, Editing by Mark Meadows)