JOHANNESBURG, July 10 Veteran South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday after undergoing eye surgery following a severe injury this week.

Boucher suffered a cut to his left eyeball after being struck by a bail during his country's tour match against English county side Somerset in Taunton on Monday.

"It is with sadness, and in some pain, that I make this announcement. Due to the severity of my eye injury, I will not be able to play international cricket again," Boucher said in a statement posted on Cricket South Africa's website.

"I had never anticipated announcing my retirement now, but circumstances have dictated differently." (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Martyn Herman)