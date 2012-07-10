JOHANNESBURG, July 10 Veteran South Africa
wicketkeeper Mark Boucher announced his retirement from
international cricket on Tuesday after undergoing eye surgery
following a severe injury this week.
Boucher suffered a cut to his left eyeball after being
struck by a bail during his country's tour match against English
county side Somerset in Taunton on Monday.
"It is with sadness, and in some pain, that I make this
announcement. Due to the severity of my eye injury, I will not
be able to play international cricket again," Boucher said in a
statement posted on Cricket South Africa's website.
"I had never anticipated announcing my retirement now, but
circumstances have dictated differently."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Martyn Herman)