LONDON, July 22 England were 102-4 in their second innings at the close of the fourth day of the first test at the Oval on Sunday.

They trail South Africa by 150 runs after the visitors had declared their first innings closed on 637-2.

Scores: England 385 and 102-4; South Africa 637-2 declared. (Reporting by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)