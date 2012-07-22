CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 22 England were 102-4 in their second innings at the close of the fourth day of the first test at the Oval on Sunday.
They trail South Africa by 150 runs after the visitors had declared their first innings closed on 637-2.
Scores: England 385 and 102-4; South Africa 637-2 declared. (Reporting by Richard Sydenham; Editing by John Mehaffey)
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.