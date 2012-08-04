Cricket-New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
LEEDS, England Aug 4 England were 351 for five at the close of the third day of the second test against South Africa at Headingley on Saturday.
Scores:
England 351-5 (Pietersen 149 not out)
South Africa 419 (Petersen 182, Smith 52)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
June 6 New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.