South Africa's Graeme Smith (L) reacts after an attempt to stop the ball by Australia's Michael Clarke during the first test cricket match at the Gabba in Brisbane November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Aman Sharma

BRISBANE Australia were 487-4 in their first innings at tea on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at the Gabba on Monday.

Scores:

Australia 487-4 (M. Clarke 218 not out, E. Cowan 136, M. Hussey 86 not out) v South Africa 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93).

*South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat.

