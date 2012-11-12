Roger Federer to make comeback in Stuttgart on June 14
Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.
BRISBANE Australia were 487-4 in their first innings at tea on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at the Gabba on Monday.
Scores:
Australia 487-4 (M. Clarke 218 not out, E. Cowan 136, M. Hussey 86 not out) v South Africa 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93).
*South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat.
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on June 14, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.
PARIS Using an armoury of delicate drop shots, Alize Cornet rode a tide of French support into the last-16 of Roland Garros on Saturday with a 6-2 6-1 win over Agnieszka Radwanska.