BRISBANE Nov 12 Australia were 487-4 in their first innings at tea on the fourth day of the first test against South Africa at the Gabba on Monday.

Scores:

Australia 487-4 (M. Clarke 218 not out, E. Cowan 136, M. Hussey 86 not out) v South Africa 450 all out* (J. Kallis 147, H. Amla 104, A. Petersen 64; J. Pattinson 3-93).

*South Africa's JP Duminy was injured and unable to bat. (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)