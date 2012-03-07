UPDATE 2-Cricket-India stroll into semi-finals with rout of South Africa
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
March 7 South Africa were 191 for seven at the close of play on the first day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday. Scores: South Africa 191-7 (H. Amla 62, G. Smith 53) v New Zealand
LONDON, June 11 India crushed South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday to reach the Champions Trophy semi-finals and knock the world's top-ranked team out of the tournament.
LONDON, June 11 Holders India knocked out South Africa from the Champions Trophy on Sunday after winning their Group B match by eight wickets to reach the semi-finals.