CORRECTED-Cricket-Impressive England secure semi-final spot
CARDIFF, June 6 Hosts England became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy semi-finals after hammering New Zealand by 87 runs in Cardiff to stay top of Group A on Tuesday.
(Corrects to make clear Pieterson was out for 42)
LONDON, July 19 England were 267 for three wickets in their first innings at the close on the first day of the first test against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.
Score:
England 267-3: (A. Cook 114 not out, J.Trott 71, K. Pietersen 42, M. Morkel 2-44) (Editing by Ken Ferris)
June 6 Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.