Terry to leave Chelsea at end of the season
LONDON Long-serving Chelsea defender John Terry will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Monday.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa South Africa have called up wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock as cover for unwell opener Alviro Petersen on the eve of Thursday's second test against Australia at St George's Park.
Petersen has a viral infection and a decision on his fitness will be made on the morning of the match.
The 21-year-old De Kock, who was handed a central contract by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, has not played test cricket but is a rising talent in the one-day international side.
Opening the batting, he scored centuries in three consecutive innings against India in December.
If left-handed batsman De Kock is selected he will likely take over as wicketkeeper from AB de Villiers.
Australia lead the three-test series 1-0.
(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)
