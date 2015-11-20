CAPE TOWN Nov 20 South Africa have added fast bowler Marchant de Lange to their squad for the final two test matches in India as concerns remain over the fitness of attack spearhead Dale Steyn.

Trailing the four-match series 1-0, Steyn missed this week's washed-out second test in Bangalore and is still working his way back from a groin injury ahead of the third match in Nagpur starting on Wednesday.

"At the moment we only have three fit seamers in Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Abbott, so with Dale still struggling with a groin injury, we decided to bring Marchant in as cover," coach Russell Domingo said in a statement on Friday.

"Marchant's biggest strength is pace, if the ball does start to reverse-swing his pace through the air brings him into the contest. Guys that can bowl at 150 km per hour will always be good value."

The 25-year-old De Lange was part of the Twenty20 squad for the earlier part of the tour and has played in two tests, the last coming against New Zealand in 2012. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by John O'Brien)