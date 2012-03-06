Rain delayed the start of play in the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Play on the first day was scheduled to begin at 1030 (2130) but the covers were still on the pitch. The rain is expected to clear later in the morning.

South African born wicketkeepr Kruger van Wyk will make his test debut for New Zealand after BJ Watling was ruled out with a nagging hip injury and Ross Taylor returns to captain the side after recovering from a calf injury.

The Proteas can reach the top of the world test rankings if they complete a clean sweep in the three-test series.