WELLINGTON, March 23 Overnight rain delayed the start of play in the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

The toss had been scheduled for 1000 (2100 GMT) with play due to begin at 1030.

However, umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough said the toss would be delayed by at least an hour with low cloud hanging over the city and little wind to blow it away.

They are due to make another ground inspection at about 1045.

New Zealand's capital has been drenched by heavy rain since last weekend, although it did clear enough on Thursday for Basin Reserve curator Brett Sipthorpe to remove the covers to show both teams the wicket block.

Sipthorpe has had the pitch covered since last Sunday but the outfield was causing concern and rain again overnight has effected the playing surface.

Showers and rain are forecast for each of the first four days with strong winds expected on Saturday.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park by nine wickets.

