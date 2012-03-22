(Updates at lunch)

WELLINGTON, March 23 Overnight rain washed out the first session on the opening day of the third and and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

The teams took lunch half an hour early after three pitch inspections by umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough.

Low cloud earlier in the day had created problems for the ground staff attempting to get the pitch fit for play but conditions were improving with the sun out and a light wind helping to dry the ground.

New Zealand's capital has been drenched by heavy rain since last weekend and curator Brett Sipthorpe has had the pitch covered since last Sunday. The outfield was causing concern and rain again overnight has affected the playing surface.

Showers and rain are forecast for each of the first four days with strong winds expected on Saturday.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park by nine wickets.

