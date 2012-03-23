* Rain washes out first session

WELLINGTON, March 23 Play on the opening day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve will begin at 1400 (0100) after overnight rain washed out the first session on Friday.

The teams took lunch half an hour early after three pitch inspections in the morning by umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough.

Dar and Kettleborough made another inspection at 1230 and said the toss would take place at 1330 with play to begin half an hour later.

Almost three hours of play would have been lost due to the damp surface. Play had been scheduled to begin at 1030.

A minimum of 63 overs will be bowled.

Low cloud earlier in the day had created problems for the ground staff attempting to get the pitch fit for play but conditions had improved with the sun out and a light wind helping to dry the ground.

New Zealand's capital had been drenched by heavy rain since last weekend and curator Brett Sipthorpe has had the pitch covered since last Sunday, though a damp outfield had caused most concerns on Friday.

Showers and rain are forecast for each of the first four days with strong winds expected on Saturday.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park by nine wickets.

