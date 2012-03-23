WELLINGTON, March 24 Persistent overnight rain and drizzle on Saturday delayed the start of play on the second day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve.

Play had been scheduled to start at 1000 local (2100 GMT) after almost three hours of play was lost on Friday before the players went off for bad light with more than 20 overs still to be bowled.

South Africa were 136 for two, with Alviro Petersen on 44 and JP Duminy on 23, when play was abandoned on Friday after the visitors had been put into bat by New Zealand captain Ross Taylor.

New Zealand's capital had been drenched by heavy rain since last weekend and while the pitch had been covered, a damp outfield had caused most concerns on Friday.

Rain and strong winds are forecast for the rest of Saturday, while rain is expected early on Sunday before the weather clears.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park by nine wickets.

Please double click on the newslink:

for more cricket stories