WELLINGTON, March 24 Play on the second day of the third and final test between New Zealand and South Africa resumed more than four hours late on Saturday after persistent overnight rain washed out the entire first session.

South Africa resumed their innings on 136 for two at 1425 local (0125 GMT) with Alivro Petersen on 44 and JP Duminy on 23 as strong northerly winds started to buffet the Basin Reserve.

Play was set to resume at 1400 but with less than two minutes to go before the players were due on the field the ground staff were forced to rush back on to cover the pitch as a rain shower swept across the central Wellington venue.

The forecast is for heavy rain later.

The second day had been scheduled to start at 1000, 30 minutes earlier than normal, after almost three hours of early play was lost on Friday before the players left the field due to bad light with more than 20 overs still to be bowled.

New Zealand's capital had been drenched by heavy rain since last weekend. More rain is forecast for early on Sunday though the weather is expected to clear for the final two days of the match.

South Africa hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they won the second test at Seddon Park by nine wickets. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

