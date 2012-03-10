March 11 Rain delayed the start of the
fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and
South Africa at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday.
New Zealand were due to resume their second innings at 137
for two, chasing an unlikely 401 for victory in the first of
three tests, at 1000 local time (2100 GMT) but there was
persistent drizzle following overnight rain.
Groundstaff said they would need at least two hours, once it
stopped raining, to prepare the ground for play although the
weather forecast is for rain until the afternoon.
South Africa need to sweep the series 3-0 to take over the
world number one ranking from England.
