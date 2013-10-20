Fired up by team spirit, Kyrgios says in 'best' mental shape
Nick Kyrgios is relishing being in the "best" mental shape of his career and credited the camaraderie of Australia's Davis Cup team for his ominous form during the U.S. hardcourt swing.
Bowling coach Allan Donald has had to abandon South Africa's tour of the United Arab Emirates to return home for personal reasons, officials said on Sunday.
Donald has been given an extended leave of absence and has been replaced by former national bowling coach and current head of Cricket South Africa's high-performance programme, Vincent Barnes.
"Vincent is just standing in to support the bowlers. He will continue on the work Allan has been doing," head coach Russell Domingo told the cricinfo website (www.cricinfo.com), offering no hint as to when Donald may return.
South Africa, the world's number one test side, suffered a surprise seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in the first test earlier this week. The second and final test will be played in Dubai and starts on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.
BELGRADE Sitting out last week's Miami Open was rejuvenating for Novak Djokovic although it meant missing the chance to win a record seventh title in the tournament, Serbia's world number two said on Tuesday.