SYDNEY, Oct 30 South African bowling great Allan
Donald believes the pace attack of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander
and Morne Morkel which will take on Australia in a three-test
series next month is the best the country has ever produced.
Steyn and Philander are the top two bowlers in the world at
the moment according to the ICC rankings, while Morkel has also
earned a place in the top 10 at number nine.
Donald was one of the most feared fast bowlers of the modern
era and took 330 wickets in 72 tests after South Africa returned
to the international cricket fold in the early 1990s.
Despite featuring in some imposing bowling attacks himself,
Donald did not hesitate when asked whether the current unit was
better.
"I would have to say that, yes," Donald, who is in Australia
as bowling coach for the Proteas, said.
"I'm not just saying that, because I was part of an attack
with Shaun Pollock and myself and a few others, and I say that
humbly and respectfully, I think this is as good as it gets.
"They've been bowling together for quite some time now,
which is nice, so momentum's been built over the last couple of
years, consistency in selection, and it's nice to have a group
of guys that know what they're about.
"But still, the produce factor is always the key, and this
is as big as it comes, coming to Australia."
The South Africans will be relishing the prospect of bowling
against an Australian batting line-up which has looked fragile
at times in the last couple of years.
The number one ranked test team has brought just four
seamers on the tour, however, with uncapped all rounder Rory
Kleinveldt making up the quartet.
England, the last team to win a series in Australia, used
five quicks in the 2010-11 Ashes, albeit over five tests.
The series begins at the Gabba in Brisbane from Nov. 9-13
before tests at the Adelaide Oval (Nov. 22-26) and the WACA in
Perth (Nov. 30-Dec. 4).
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)