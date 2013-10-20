Oct 20 Bowling coach Allan Donald has had to abandon South Africa's tour of the United Arab Emirates to return home for personal reasons, officials said on Sunday.

Donald has been given an extended leave of absence and has been replaced by former national bowling coach and current head of Cricket South Africa's high-performance programme, Vincent Barnes.

"Vincent is just standing in to support the bowlers. He will continue on the work Allan has been doing," head coach Russell Domingo told the cricinfo website (www.cricinfo.com), offering no hint as to when Donald may return.

South Africa, the world's number one test side, suffered a surprise seven-wicket loss to Pakistan in the first test earlier this week. The second and final test will be played in Dubai and starts on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)