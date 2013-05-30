CAPE TOWN South Africa batsman JP Duminy admits he was suffering nerves ahead his first proper net session following seven months out with injury but was pleased with his practice ahead of Friday's one-day international against Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Duminy snapped his Achilles tendon while on tour of Australia last November, a serious enough injury to create doubt over his future career.

He has been selected for the Proteas squad heading to the Champions Trophy in England and Wales next month despite having not played competitively since.

"I was really looking forward to the first net session. It was a little bit nervy at first, but it was great to be out there spending time with the guys and facing bowlers," Duminy said on Cricket South Africa's YouTube Channel.

"That is the key thing (for me) these days, getting out in the nets and facing competitive bowlers.

"It was a really good first net, after a seven month layoff you are always worried about how it is going to go and whether you will time the ball well.

"But I was really pleased with the way it went and hopefully I can go from strength to strength."

Duminy is seen as a key part of the South African middle order batting and strong spin option for captain AB de Villiers.

If he can prove his form in the warm-up matches against the Netherlands and then Pakistan on Monday, he is a likely starter when South Africa open their Champions Trophy campaign against India in Cardiff on June 6.