CAPE TOWN JP Duminy has been withdrawn from South Africa’s one-day international squad for the five-match series in Australia starting in Perth on Friday to protect a long-standing knee problem that has threatened his participation in next year's World Cup.

Duminy, who captained the side in their 2-1 Twenty20 series loss to the Australians that was completed on Sunday, will be replaced in the squad by middle-order batsman Farhaan Behardien.

"This is the same injury that plagued him during the Tri-series in Zimbabwe and caused him to miss the Champions League T20," Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Sunday.

"The recommendation from the medical committee is that he returns back to South Africa for a six-week period of rest and rehabilitation, particularly ahead of a busy season at home and the ICC World Cup in three months."

The 31-year-old Behardien, who has played 11 ODI matches, the last against Sri Lanka in July 2013, will link up with the rest of the 50-over squad on Monday when sleading players such as captain AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel return.

Marchant de Lange has also been added to the squad to bolster the pace-bowling department.

The World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand in February and March next year.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Steve Tongue)