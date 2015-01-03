South Africa's Faf du Plessis catches the ball during a practice session ahead of their second One Day International cricket match against Sri Lanka in Pallekele July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

CAPE TOWN South Africa are hoping to amass a significant first-innings lead and only bat once as they look to wrap up the series against the West Indies, batsman Faf du Plessis said on Saturday.

South Africa are 102 runs behind in their first innings in the third and final test but will have two of the world’s top three batsmen, captain Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, at the crease when they resume on 227 for three after rain brought a premature halt to the second day's play.

"We’re in a really good position and have the base to score some really big runs," Du Plessis told reporters at Newlands.

"We are just three wickets down with AB and Hash at the wicket and you’d hope we can get a really big score. If we can get to 450 or 500, it will hopefully mean we might not need to bat again."

Amla, unbeaten on 55, and de Villiers, 32 not out, shared in an unbeaten 70-run partnership after Du Plessis had earlier contributed 68 as the West Indies took one wicket in each of the day’s three sessions.

West Indies were bowled out for 329 in their first innings earlier in the day.

But Du Plessis warned the first session on Sunday would prove tricky.

"The ball does move about a bit but if we can get through that unscathed then we have a chance to do something."

South Africa lead 1-0 and will make sure they remain the top ranked test nation if they clinch the three-test series.

