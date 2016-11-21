Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
MELBOURNE South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will face a ball-tampering hearing at 3:30 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Tuesday in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council said, putting his participation in the third test against Australia in doubt.
Du Plessis was charged on Friday with ball-tampering in the second test in Hobart after footage emerged appearing to show the Proteas skipper applying saliva to the ball with a lolly in his mouth.
Du Plessis has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
If proven guilty, Du Plessis could be handed a maximum fine of 100 percent match fee, two suspension points and four demerit points. Two suspension points equates to a ban of one test match.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.