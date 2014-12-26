PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Dec 26 Dean Elgar continued his fairytale form at his favourite venue on Friday, taking advantage of two moments of good fortune to plunder 121 for South Africa.

Elgar's third test century led his side to 270 for two on the first day of the second test against West Indies on a ground where he averages just under 108 from three tests.

Almost half of the 27-year-old opener's 685 runs have been scored in the coastal city and his average of 22.63 outside Port Elizabeth shows why his position has come under threat in recent weeks.

"You come in with a lot more confidence. I have had a lot of success here with my franchise as well," Elgar said in a television interview.

The left-hander should have been stumped on 48 and also showed some anxiety later when he attempted a suicidal run to mid-on that would have seen him well short of the crease had the throw been accurate.

Faf du Plessis (99 not out) was also dropped twice as the pair put on 179 for the second wicket.

"I don't know what happened there between myself and Faf...but we lost it for a few overs," Elgar said.

"It wasn't easy. It was one of those wickets in South Africa where the new ball moves around a lot and you have to be tight and have your game sorted out.

"Luck was on my side and the chances weren't taken. Fortunately we are only two down and not five down.

"If I was the captain I would look to bat just once on this wicket," added Elgar.

South Africa won the first test by an innings and 220 runs. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)