South Africa's Dale Steyn (3rd L) celebrates after dismissing England's Andrew Strauss (L) during the second cricket test match at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS, England England lost the wicket of Alastair Cook before rain brought about an early lunch when the score was 80 for one on the third day of the second test against South Africa on Saturday.

England, replying to 419, resumed on 48 without loss at Headingley and found conditions difficult with ball beating bat frequently in the gloom.

Captain Andrew Strauss was 33 not out and Jonathan Trott was on six when a rain storm came in an hour into the first session of play.

Cook was lbw to seam bowler Vernon Philander for 24 with England unsuccessful in their review of umpire Steve Davis's decision.

Strauss was almost a second wicket when he edged Philander towards Graeme Smith at first slip but the ball bounced just short of him, although a dive may have given the South Africa captain a chance of the catch.

South Africa, 1-0 up in the three-match series, remain in a commanding position after their imposing total came having lost the toss.

However, the unsettled weather forecast for the rest of the match may hamper the tourists' push to win the series in Leeds.

England are seeking to avoid a series loss in order to hold on to their top test ranking and prevent South Africa from taking over. (Editing by Mark Meadows)