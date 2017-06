England's Alastair Cook (R) and teammate Ian Bell (2nd R) leave the field during a shower during their first one-day international cricket match against South Africa at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

The first one-day international in the five-match series between England and South Africa scheduled for Cardiff on Friday was abandoned after 5.3 overs because of rain.

England were 37 for no wicket with Ian Bell on 26 from 18 balls including two sixes. The match had been reduced to 23 overs a side.

