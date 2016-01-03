England's Ben Stokes (right) celebrates scoring a century with Jonny Bairstow during the second cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

England's Ben Stokes plays a shot during the second cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

England's Ben Stokes celebrates scoring a double century with Jonny Bairstow during the second cricket test match against South Africa in Cape Town, South Africa, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

CAPE TOWN The following are records set by England on the second day of the second test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday.

England declared on 629 for six wickets.

* Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow set a world record sixth wicket partnership with 399 runs, beating the previous best of 365 set by New Zealand's Kane Williamson and BJ Watling against Sri Lanka last year.

* Stokes' 258 was the most runs by a batsmen at number six, beating the previous best of 250 set by Australia's Doug Walters against New Zealand in 1977.

* Stokes made the fastest 250 in test history, reaching the landmark off 196 balls.

* Stokes hit 11 sixes, the most in a test innings by an England cricketer. It was one short of Wasim Akram's world record of 12 set against Zimbabwe in 1996.

* England made the highest ever first innings score at Newlands.

* Stokes fell four runs short of the highest test total at Newlands. Stephen Fleming of New Zealand scored 262 against South Africa in 2006.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)