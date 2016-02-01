CAPE TOWN South Africa have added paceman Marchant de Lange to their squad for five one-day internationals against England, Cricket South Africa said. “Marchant gives us more options with our fast bowlers because there is no Steyn, no Philander, no Kyle Abbott,” Coach Russell Domingo told reporters on Sunday. “We need to manage the workloads of (Morne) Morkel and (Kagiso) Rabada who have played a lot. We need to broaden our fast bowling base for this series.” Dale Steyn missed most of the test series, which England won 2-1, with a shoulder injury while Vernon Philander has not played since the early stages of the tour to India in November when he tore ankle ligaments. A hamstring strain meant Abbott was unable to bowl during the final test against England in Pretoria. The first ODI is in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.