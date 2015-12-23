Cricket-Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England, May 5 Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
DURBAN Dec 23 Factbox on the test series between South Africa and England, which starts on Saturday:
MATCHES (all start 10:30 a.m local, 0830 GMT except the
first test which starts at 10:00 a.m local, 0800 GMT)
Dec 26-30 First test Kingsmead, Durban
Jan 2-6 Second test Newlands, Cape Town
Jan 14-18 Third test Wanderers, Johannesburg
Jan 22-26 Fourth test Centurion, Pretoria
- -
SOUTH AFRICA
Test ranking: 1
Captain: Hashim Amla
Coach: Russell Domingo
Highest-ranked batsman: AB de Villiers (3)
Highest-ranked bowler: Dale Steyn (1)
Squad: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Kyle Abbott, Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Morne Morkel, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Dale Steyn, Stiaan van Zyl.
- -
ENGLAND
Test ranking: 5
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Highest-ranked batsman in squad: Joe Root (2)
Highest-ranked bowler: James Anderson (3)
Squad: Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Gary Ballance, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Nick Compton, Steven Finn, Mark Footitt, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Taylor, Chris Woakes.
- -
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Test matches played: 141
South Africa wins: 31
England wins: 56
Draws: 54
Tied: 0
- -
PREVIOUS TEST SERIES IN SOUTH AFRICA
Season Tests Winners Result
2009-10 4 Drawn 1-1
2004-05 5 England 2-1
1999-00 5 South Africa 2-1
1995-96 5 South Africa 1-0
1964-65 5 England 1-0
1956-57 5 Drawn 2-2
1948-49 5 England 2-0
1938-39 5 England 1-0
1930-31 5 South Africa 1-0
1927-28 5 Drawn 2-2
1922-23 5 England 2-1
1913-14 5 England 4-0
1909-10 5 South Africa 3-2
1905-06 4 South Africa 4-1
1898-99 2 England 2-0
1895-96 3 England 3-0
1888-89 2 England 2-0 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Neville Dalton)
MUMBAI, May 5 The 2017 Women's World Cup will see a 10 times increase in prize money to $2 million with every ball of the tournament broadcast live, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.