PRETORIA Jan 20 Factbox on the fourth test between South Africa and England, which starts at Centurion Park on Friday:

Jan. 22-26 (10:30 AM local, 0830 GMT start) Centurion Park (capacity 22,000) Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) Third umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) - - SOUTH AFRICA Test ranking: 1 Captain: AB de Villiers Coach: Russell Domingo Highest ranked batsman: AB de Villiers (4) Highest ranked bowler: Dale Steyn (3) Team (likely): Steven Cook, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt or Hardus Viljoen, Morne Morkel - - ENGLAND Test ranking: 6 Captain: Alastair Cook Coach: Trevor Bayliss Highest ranked batsman in squad: Joe Root (2) Highest ranked bowler: Stuart Broad (1) Team (likely): Alastair Cook, Alex Hales, Nick Compton, Joe Root, James Taylor, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, James Anderson - - HEAD-TO-HEAD Test matches played: 144 South Africa wins: 31 England wins: 58 Draws: 55 - - PREVIOUS TESTS AT CENTURION PARK 2009 Drawn 2005 Drawn 2000 England won by two wickets 1995 Drawn - - PREVIOUS RESULTS IN SERIES England won first test in Durban by 241 runs Second test in Cape Town drawn England won third test in Johannesburg by seven wickets (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)