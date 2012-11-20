Nov 20 Factbox on the second test between Australia and South Africa, which begins on Thursday:

- -

WHERE?

Adelaide Oval. Capacity: 36,000

- -

WHEN?

Nov. 22-26. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: third)

(From) Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc.

Coach: Mickey Arthur

- -

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: first)

(Likely) Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Coach: Gary Kirsten

- -

WHAT THEY SAY

"I'm not a massive one for momentum and what you take out of the game because come Adelaide, it's a fresh start. It's a different ground, it's a different wicket, it's a different preparation and whoever starts well there will take that momentum."

Australia coach Mickey Arthur.

- -

"We have played against quality opposition and this is just another challenge for us. There is a lot of talk about our bowling attack being number one and hopefully we can produce that."

South African paceman Morne Morkel.

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 15-8 South Africa win: 15-8 Draw: 6-4

- -

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Billy Bowden (New Zealand)

TV umpire: Asad Rauf (Pakistan)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

- -

THIS SERIES

First test Gabba, Brisbane Match drawn

Third test WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (0230)

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v South Africa tests at Adelaide Oval:

2001 Australia won by 246 runs

1998 Match drawn

1994 Australia won by 191 runs

1964 South Africa won by 10 wickets

1953 Match drawn

1932 Australia won by 10 wickets

1911 South Africa won by 38 runs

- -

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/John O'Brien)