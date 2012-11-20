Nov 20 Factbox on the second test between Australia and South Africa, which begins on Thursday:
WHERE?
Adelaide Oval. Capacity: 36,000
WHEN?
Nov. 22-26. Play starts at 1030 local time (0000 GMT)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: third)
(From) Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Rob Quiney, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc.
Coach: Mickey Arthur
SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: first)
(Likely) Graeme Smith (captain), Alviro Petersen, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Jacques Rudolph, Faf du Plessis, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.
Coach: Gary Kirsten
WHAT THEY SAY
"I'm not a massive one for momentum and what you take out of the game because come Adelaide, it's a fresh start. It's a different ground, it's a different wicket, it's a different preparation and whoever starts well there will take that momentum."
Australia coach Mickey Arthur.
"We have played against quality opposition and this is just another challenge for us. There is a lot of talk about our bowling attack being number one and hopefully we can produce that."
South African paceman Morne Morkel.
WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*
Australia win: 15-8 South Africa win: 15-8 Draw: 6-4
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Billy Bowden (New Zealand)
TV umpire: Asad Rauf (Pakistan)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)
THIS SERIES
First test Gabba, Brisbane Match drawn
Third test WACA, Perth Nov. 30-Dec. 4 (0230)
HISTORY
Previous Australia v South Africa tests at Adelaide Oval:
2001 Australia won by 246 runs
1998 Match drawn
1994 Australia won by 191 runs
1964 South Africa won by 10 wickets
1953 Match drawn
1932 Australia won by 10 wickets
1911 South Africa won by 38 runs
