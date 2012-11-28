Nov 28 Factbox on the third test between Australia and South Africa, which begins on Friday:

- -

WHERE?

WACA, Perth Capacity: 20,000 (24,500 with temporary seating)

- -

WHEN?

Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Play starts at 1030am local time (0230 GMT)

- -

AUSTRALIA (World ranking: third)

(From) Michael Clarke (captain), Shane Watson, David Warner, Ed Cowan, Ricky Ponting, Mike Hussey, Matthew Wade, Peter Siddle, Ben Hilfenhaus, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hastings, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson.

Coach: Mickey Arthur

- -

SOUTH AFRICA (World ranking: first)

(From) Graeme Smith (captain), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Imran Tahir, Jacques Kallis, Rory Kleinveldt, Morne Morkel, Alviro Petersen, Robbie Peterson, Vernon Philander, Jacques Rudolph, Dale Steyn, Thami Tsolekile.

Coach: Gary Kirsten

- -

WHAT THEY SAY

"I'm hoping for a wicket that's good for batting but also bowling - a fair contest. I'd like to hope a toss of the coin doesn't dictate who wins this third test match."

Australia captain Michael Clarke

- -

"We have five days left on this tour and an opportunity to create something special. That's what we were fighting for."

South Africa captain Graeme Smith

- -

WHAT THE BOOKMAKERS SAY*

Australia win: 6-4 South Africa win: 7-4 Draw: 9-4

- -

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (England), Asad Rauf (Pakistan)

TV umpire: Billy Bowden (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

- -

THIS SERIES (0-0)

First test Gabba, Brisbane Match drawn

Second test Adelaide Oval Match drawn

- -

HISTORY

Previous Australia v South Africa tests at the WACA:

2005 Match Drawn

2008 South Africa won by six wickets

- -

* Odds courtesy of www.skybet.com (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)