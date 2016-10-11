Muddled Murray searching for form ahead of French Open
When the ATP Race standings were updated this week Andy Murray, the world number one, languished down at 13th.
South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade have been fined 25 percent of their match fee after clashing during the fourth one-day international at the weekend.
The pair initially engaged in a verbal exchange and then made contact as Wade ran for a single in the 17th over of South Africa's six-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth, which gave the hosts a 4-0 series lead going into Wednesday's final match in Cape Town.
"Shamsi and Wade twice ignored the umpires' instructions by continuing to verbally and aggressively engage with each other for a prolonged period and in doing so, displayed behaviour which was deemed as contrary to the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a news release.
Wristspinner Shamsi's haul of 3-36 in the match, only his third for his country, helped propel him into the South African squad for the three-test tour of Australia next month.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
PARIS Bruno Slastan has been first on court at the French Open on every day the tournament has hosted since 1989, using all his experience to prep the world's most celebrated clay surface for five hours before play starts.