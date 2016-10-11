South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi and Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade have been fined 25 percent of their match fee after clashing during the fourth one-day international at the weekend.

The pair initially engaged in a verbal exchange and then made contact as Wade ran for a single in the 17th over of South Africa's six-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth, which gave the hosts a 4-0 series lead going into Wednesday's final match in Cape Town.

"Shamsi and Wade twice ignored the umpires' instructions by continuing to verbally and aggressively engage with each other for a prolonged period and in doing so, displayed behaviour which was deemed as contrary to the spirit of the game," the ICC said in a news release.

Wristspinner Shamsi's haul of 3-36 in the match, only his third for his country, helped propel him into the South African squad for the three-test tour of Australia next month.

