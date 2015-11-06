CAPE TOWN Nov 6 Cricket South Africa (CSA) is investigating potentially fraudulent activities by an international syndicate attempting to corrupt the domestic game, it said in a statement on Friday.

CSA's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit is being supported by the International Cricket Council (ICC) while South African police could also get involved.

"As is the standard practice with the ICC, neither CSA nor the ICC will make any further comment in respect of ongoing investigations," CSA added.

South Africa's domestic T20 competition started at the weekend and has attracted top names from the cricketing world, including former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"This is a timely reminder that we can never drop our guard in protecting the integrity of the game at every level," CSA chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat said.

"We have an effective partnership with the South African Cricketers' Association to ensure that all our players, support staff and administrators are well educated about the nefarious activities of corrupt people and are aware of the consequences of falling victim to any shady approaches."

Lorgat said CSA's attitude towards corruption would always be one of zero tolerance.

"We will relentlessly pursue under our code and the law of the land any persons we believe to be involved in corrupting the game and, with assistance from the Police, we will also seek criminal prosecution," he added. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)