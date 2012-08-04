LEEDS, England Aug 4 England lost three key wickets in an extended afternoon session to slump to 183 for four at tea on the third day of the second test against South Africa on Saturday.

England, replying to 419, lost captain Andrew Strauss (37), Jonathan Trott (35) and Ian Bell (11), following the wicket of Alastair Cook (24) before lunch.

Kevin Pietersen was 43 not out and much now depends on his innings, while debutant James Taylor was on four.

Bell, who looked in confident form when striking leg-spinner Imran Tahir for a six, was out five minutes before the tea interval when he played a loose stroke to an out-swinger from Jacques Kallis and was caught at first slip by Graeme Smith.

Strauss got a faint edge to a ball just outside off stump from fast bowler Dale Steyn, while Trott unusually fell to a poor shot when he tried to late cut a wide ball from Steyn and was caught by Smith.

Prior to an early lunch being taken because of rain, Cook was lbw to seam bowler Vernon Philander with England unsuccessful in their review of umpire Steve Davis's decision.

Pietersen was in typically aggressive mood, striking seven boundaries including one that he torpedoed through the covers off Tahir.

The 150 minute post-lunch session left the tourists firmly in control of the match.

South Africa, 1-0 up in the three-match series, are seeking to win the series and leapfrog England at the top of the world test rankings. (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)