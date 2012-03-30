JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa defeated
India by 11 runs in a one-off Twenty20 international at the
Wanderers on Friday on the Duckworth/Lewis method after their
batsmen had plundered 219 for four.
India raced to 71 for one from 7.5 overs when the rain came
with the visitors behind the Duckworth/Lewis target.
Jacques Kallis struck 61 and man-of-the-match Colin Ingram
hit 78 in the South Africa innings.
Gautam Gambhir lashed 49 not out off 28 balls as India made
a bright start in reply before the weather thwarted their
victory charge.
(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehaffey)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories