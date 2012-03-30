JOHANNESBURG, March 30 South Africa defeated India by 11 runs in a one-off Twenty20 international at the Wanderers on Friday on the Duckworth/Lewis method after their batsmen had plundered 219 for four.

India raced to 71 for one from 7.5 overs when the rain came with the visitors behind the Duckworth/Lewis target.

Jacques Kallis struck 61 and man-of-the-match Colin Ingram hit 78 in the South Africa innings.

Gautam Gambhir lashed 49 not out off 28 balls as India made a bright start in reply before the weather thwarted their victory charge.

(Reporting by Ken Borland; Editing by John Mehaffey)

Please double click on the newslink below:

for all sports stories